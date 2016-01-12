Football League Review: Middlesbrough extend lead thanks to Button own goal

Middlesbrough extended their lead at the top of the Championship to six points with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Brentford.

Aitor Karanka's men kept a ninth successive clean sheet but needed a David Button own goal to collect a fifth consecutive victory in the league on Tuesday.

Derby County slipped back from the leaders after dropping points at home to Reading.

Jason Shackell gave Derby an 11th-minute lead but Danny Williams' header ensured the game finished 1-1.

Burnley were the big winners with a 5-0 victory at 10-man MK Dons.

Joey Barton opened the scoring for Sean Dyche's side, with Sam Vokes, Andre Gray, Matt Lowton and George Boyd also netting as Burnley jumped to fourth place.

Rotherham United became the first Championship team to beat Brighton and Hove Albion at home this season with Danny Ward and Matt Derbyshire sealing a 2-0 victory, while Ipswich Town also leapt above Chris Hughton's side after Brett Pitman's late goal earned a 2-1 home win against Leeds United.

Sheffield Wednesday edged a five-goal thriller at home to Bolton with Gary Hooper's brace proving decisive in a come-from-behind 3-2 victory.

Huddersfield Town hammered Charlton Athletic 5-0 at home to climb away from the bottom three, while Bristol City's 2-1 defeat to Preston kept Steve Cotterill's side in the relegation places.

Michal Zyro scored a brace on his debut for Wolves, who won 3-2 at home to Fulham, Birmingham City drew 1-1 away to Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers and QPR also drew 1-1 at Ewood Park.

In League One, Matt Done's 89th-minute strike sealed an incredible 3-3 for Sheffield United at Wigan Athletic, with the hosts letting a three-goal lead slip.

Walsall missed the chance to return to the top of the division although Tom Bradshaw's equaliser earned a 1-1 draw and a point at Coventry City, while Port Vale's game against Swindon Town was postponed.

In League Two, Northampton Town won 2-1 at leaders Plymouth Argyle to go level on points at the summit of the division, while Morecambe and Exeter City drew 1-1.