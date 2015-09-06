Football League Review: Vincelot goal gives Coventry away win

A controversial goal from Romain Vincelot gave Coventry City a 2-1 at Burton Albion on Sunday to continue their positive start to the League One season.

Vincelot appeared to score from an offside position in the 56th minute, after Marcus Tudgay had cancelled out an own goal from Coventry's Aaron Martin in the first half.

Referee Peter Bankes consulted with his assistant and it looked unlikely that the goal would be given, but the officials judged in Coventry's favour, much to the delight of the travelling support.

Martin stabbed a Duffy cross into his own net after 10 minutes to give Burton the lead, but Coventry battled their way back into the game and played some neat passing football as Tudgay and Vincelot got on the scoresheet to move Tony Mowbray's side into second place.

In League Two, Kemar Roofe scored a stunning goal to give Oxford United all three points in a heated contest at Bristol Rovers that saw both sides end the game with 10 men.

Ollie Clarke saw red early on for Rovers, before Oxford's Liam Sercombe collected a second booking on the hour.

But Roofe latched onto a knock-down from Pat Hoban soon after, and hit a first-time shot that gave Oxford their first away win of the season.