Football League Review: Wigan gain ground on League One leaders Burton
Burton Albion slipped up at Milwall and saw their advantage over Wigan Athletic at the League One summit cut to just one point.
Wigan Athletic gained ground on League One leaders Burton Albion with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Rochdale at the DW Stadium.
Substitute Conor McAleny was Wigan's hero after Ian Henderson was sent off for Rochdale, with Gary Caldwell's team moving to within a point of Burton after Nigel Clough's team slipped up at Millwall later on Monday.
Aiden O'Brien and Lee Gregory scored early in the first half as Millwall claimed a 2-0 win at the New Den.
Scunthorpe United thrashed Swindon Town 6-0 at Glanford Park to boost their chances of sneaking a play-off place. Tom Hopper scored a second-half double, while Hakeem Adelakun scored one and assisted two in a thumping victory.
Oldham Athletic secured an important three points in their bid for survival by overcoming fellow strugglers Chesterfield 1-0, while Blackpool beat Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley overcame Port Vale, Gillingham defeated Bury and Crewe Alexandra lost at home to Bradford City.
In League Two, Plymouth Argyle closed in on second-placed Oxford United despite a late scare against York City at Home Park.
Plymouth led 3-0 before York pulled it back to 3-2, but the hosts held on to move within two points of Oxford, who were held to a 0-0 draw at Cambridge United.
Runaway leaders Northampton Town came from two down to draw 2-2 at Mansfield, while Accrigton Stanley sit fourth after beating Newport County 2-0.
AFC Wimbledon match at home to Portsmouth was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, while Stevenage's meeting with Yeovil Town was postponed due to international call-ups.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.