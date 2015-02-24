Football League Wrap: Derby stay two clear
First-half goals from Jeff Hendrick and Jesse Lingard gave Derby County a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic, which kept them two points clear at the top of the Championship.
Steve McClaren's side returned to the summit by beating Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as Bournemouth and Middlesbrough suffered defeats and a fourth successive home win three days later ensured they remain top.
Republic of Ireland midfielder Hendrick opened the scoring after only nine minutes and on-loan Manchester United man Lingard opened his account for Derby in his first start eight minutes later as Charlton's two-game winning run came to an end.
Middlesbrough are in second spot after they responded to a 1-0 home defeat to Leeds United by beating Bolton Wanderers by the same scoreline courtesy of Albert Adomah's first-half strike.
With Bournemouth facing a trip to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, Ipswich Town took the chance to move above Eddie Howe's side into second spot by seeing off Birmingham City 4-2 - Freddie Sears scoring twice.
Bradley Johnson's screamer six minutes from time ensured in-form Norwich City won 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers to move level with Bournemouth in fifth spot, while Watford are also on 59 points as a result of a 3-0 home win over Fulham.
Jon Toral scored a hat-trick as Brentford hammered bottom side Blackpool 4-0, with Lee Clark's side up against it after Charles Dunne was sent off just before half-time.
Wolves cruised to a 3-0 victory over Fulham, while Wigan Athletic remain deep in the mire following their 1-0 home defeat against manager Malky Mackay's former club Cardiff City and struggling Millwall lost 3-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday.
Huddersfield Town were 3-0 winners over Reading in the other Championship clash to be played on Wednesday.
Bristol City moved five points clear at the top of League One by winning 3-1 at Doncaster Rovers, while Massimo Luongo scored both goals as Swindon Town ended a three-match losing streak by winning 2-1 against fellow promotion-hopefuls Bradford City.
Preston North End and Sheffield United kept their promotion pushes on track by beating Walsall and Rochdale respectively, while managerless Barnsley were 1-0 winners at Scunthorpe United.
Burton Albion missed an opportunity to go six points clear at the top of League Two when they lost 1-0 at Accrington Stanley, while two late goals from Ryan Taylor gave Portsmouth a 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers.
There were no goals in the other League Two clash involving Cambridge United and AFC Wimbledon.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.