Football needs to do more to combat racism - Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng has spoken of the need for football authorities to do more to tackle racism.

The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder has been a vocal supporter of anti-racism groups throughout his career and hit the headlines in 2013 when he walked off the pitch while playing for AC Milan, after being subjected to abuse by Pro Patria supporters.

And Boateng says that not enough is being done.

"It's not enough to show a 'no to racism' video before Champions League matches, and it's not enough to wear a t-shirt with 'no racism' on and off, or 'we show racism the red card'," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung's Now magazine.

"If somebody calls me 'f****** black', that's not allowed, that's racism, but it's still happened to me that opponents called me that."

Speaking about his experiences when he was younger, Boateng added: "You know very well that they want to hurt a seven- or eight-year-old boy at this very moment, and when I was young I always tried to suppress it."

Boateng, who joined Frankfurt from Las Palmas in August, scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.