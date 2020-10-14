What the papers say

Manchester United players still support Paul Pogba despite the midfielder expressing his ‘dream’ to join Real Madrid. The Manchester Evening News says the 27-year-old remains popular at Old Trafford, where his team-mates consider him the club’s best player with senior United sources telling the paper that Pogba is “highly regarded” by all.

Staying at Old Trafford and The Sun reports goalkeeper Sergio Romero has asked United to let him leave. The 33-year-old sits behind David De Gea and Dean Henderson for the custodian’s role, with the Argentine keen on a move across the pond to Major League Soccer.

Wales’ Harry Wilson could again be heading out on loan from Anfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Harry Wilson‘s loan saga continues with at least four clubs interested in the Wales winger. The Daily Mail says Liverpool have held talks with Swansea about taking on the 23-year-old, whom Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Derby County are also interested in. He has barely played for the Reds since debuting from the first team as an academy product 2017, but has had successful loans with Bournemouth last season and earlier with the Rams.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly was certain a transfer to Manchester City would take place during the summer. The Daily Star cites Italy’s Corriere dello Sport as reporting the 29-year-old centre-back’s move to the Emirates was scuppered due to City’s disappointment that an earlier bid for Jorginho fell apart.

Social media round-up

Edinson Cavani outlines plan that includes leaving Man Utd just days after signinghttps://t.co/dH1v2Pd6E4#MUFC— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 14, 2020

Thiago rejected last-minute Barca offer to join Liverpool from Bayern in summerhttps://t.co/zfnlbmy3PZ— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 13, 2020

Man Utd's Brandon Williams should force Leeds United move in January, says top agenthttps://t.co/vgy5XsAdHx#MUFC— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 12, 2020

Players to watch

Joel Latibeaudiere: Swansea are aiming to beat Reading to sign the 20-year-old Manchester City defender, according to the Mail.

Juan Mata: Spanish outlet Sport reports the 32-year-old Manchester United and Spain midfielder refused an offer worth £200,000 to join a team in Saudi Arabia.