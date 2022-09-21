Football rumours: Graham Potter wants Harry Kane at Chelsea

England Training Session and Media Day – St. George's Park – Tuesday September 20th
(Image credit: Mike Egerton)

What the papers say

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter is keen on bringing England striker Harry Kane to Chelsea, reports The Sun via Calciomercatoweb. The report claims Potter could finance any potential deal by offering Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku plus cash.

Former Tottenham and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is set for “surprise talks” with Ligue 1 side Nice and is “in line to replace” the club’s “under-pressure boss” Lucien Favre, the Daily Mail reports via FootMercato. The Argentine could return to the dugout after he was sacked by PSG in the summer despite guiding the club to league glory.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez and Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero have both been left stranded due to visa delays caused by US Embassy closures following the death of the Queen, according to the Daily Mirror via TyC Sports. The two Argentina internationals were set to travel to Miami for a pair of friendlies, but delays reportedly meant they could not get their visas in time.

Manchester City's Yaya Toure reacts after his final home appearance for the team during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure is reportedly helping England Under-21s prepare for games against Italy and Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Daily Mail writes that former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure is helping England Under-21s prepare for games against Italy and Germany. The 39-year-old is completing his coaching badges and working in Tottenham’s academy, and is said to have spent two days with the Under-21s at St George’s Park, working with head coach Lee Carsley and his team.

Players to watch

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on September 17, 2022

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans (John Walton/PA)

Youri Tielemans: Sky Sports reports that the 25-year-old Belgium midfielder has said he does not regret staying at Leicester this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Spanish outlet Sport says Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is “angry and perplexed” that the previous regime did not move for the 22-year-old midfielder before he was snapped up by Real Madrid.

