Football rumours: LaLiga beckoning Antonio Rudiger away from Stamford Bridge

What the papers say

Could Germany defender Antonio Rudiger swap London for the Spanish capital? The Telegraph reports Real Madrid expect the 28-year-old to join from Chelsea, where he has just six months left on his contract, at the end of the season.

The Mail, which cites AS, says the Spanish club are also increasingly certain they will be able to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain. But the 23-year-old France striker will reportedly wait until after his side plays Real in the Champions League last 16 in March to confirm his decision.

Florian Wirtz has scored eight goals in the current Bundesliga campaign (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick wants to bring Florian Wirtz to Old Trafford, according to the Sun. The paper says the 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen and Germany player is a highly-rated attacking midfielder, with eight goals and 11 assists in 21 games this season, who could learn from Bruno Fernandes.

It appears a permanent move to Crystal Palace is not in the offing for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The England international has netted six goals and recorded three assists so far during his season-long loan at Selhurst Park. Metro says the Eagles are keen to retain the 21-year-old but Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has indicated Gallagher will return to Stamford Bridge because the club “love” him.

It seems like everyone wants a piece of defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Chelsea and Manchester United are understood to be monitoring the Marseille player, and now the Sun reports Newcastle have set up talks with the 22-year-old’s agent to buy him in January.

West Ham are reportedly looking to the Championship as they try to sort their injury woes. The Telegraph says the Londoners want to sign Lloyd Kelly, 23, from Bournemouth but notes the Cherries may not wish to let him go.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

GarethBale: Marca reports the Wales international, 32, is one of the main candidates to leave Real Madrid in January ahead of his contract ending in the summer.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Arsenal have been offered a six-month loan deal by Roma for the 24-year-old, according to the Mail.