Football rumours: Manchester United interview Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag
By PA Staff published
What the papers say
Manchester United have interviewed Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag in their search for a replacement for Ralf Rangnick, the Daily Mail reports. The 52-year-old apparently had an interview on Monday, but the Old Trafford club are also looking to speak to Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique. High hopes for a deal with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have died down.
The same paper says West Ham will demand a record transfer fee of £150million to sell midfielder Declan Rice in the summer. After losing a battle to persuade the 23-year-old to stay, the club is setting the bar high for compensation. Meanwhile, Rice remains linked with a potential move to Manchester United as a replacement for Paul Pogba.
Newcastle have apparently stepped up a bid to sign 23-year-old Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly. The Daily Express reports that the Magpies are willing to offer £12m. The former England Under-21 international is reportedly one of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s biggest targets in his mission to save the club from relegation from the Premier League.
Social media round-up
#MCFC and #MUFC Darwin Nunez target 'changes agent' to facilitate move https://t.co/DZI2FnxnRFpic.twitter.com/RPYH7dgC0d— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) March 22, 2022
Aston Villa targeting Luis Suarez transfer as Atletico Madrid eye £25m replacementhttps://t.co/jmpQK8ef4W— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 22, 2022
Players to watch
Muhammed Kerem: Turkish publication Aksam says Arsenal and Tottenham are both monitoring the 23-year-old Galatasaray winger.
Raphinha: The 25-year-old Brazil forward has rejected a first offer for a new contract at Leeds, according to Brazilian publication UOL.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.