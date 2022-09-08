Football rumours: Manchester United turn to renewal for Marcus Rashford
What the papers say
Manchester United are ready to open talks with 24-year-old striker Marcus Rashford over a new contract after he impressed with his start to the season, according to The Sun.
The same paper reports 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to leave his team as a free agent next summer.
The Sun also reports Thomas Tuchel was shocked by his sacking at Chelsea and “pleaded” for more time.
Social media round-up
He's on his way ⏳ #CFChttps://t.co/WoZstetXgT— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 8, 2022
Exclusive: Wolves appeal for Diego Costa’s work permit/appeal has been accepted. Diego will fly to England later tonight to discuss final details of the free transfer. 🚨🟠 #WWFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 7, 2022
Players to watch
Juan Mata: Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk reports the 34-year-old former Manchester United player is set to join Galatasaray.
Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace have offered a new contract to the reported Arsenal and Chelsea target, according to the Sun.
