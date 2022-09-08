Football rumours: Manchester United turn to renewal for Marcus Rashford

By PA Staff
( Press Association )
published

Manchester United v Arsenal – Premier League – Old Trafford
(Image credit: Martin Rickett)

What the papers say

Manchester United are ready to open talks with 24-year-old striker Marcus Rashford over a new contract after he impressed with his start to the season, according to The Sun.

The same paper reports 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to leave his team as a free agent next summer.

The Sun also reports Thomas Tuchel was shocked by his sacking at Chelsea and “pleaded” for more time.

Players to watch

Juan Mata: Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk reports the 34-year-old former Manchester United player is set to join Galatasaray.

Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace have offered a new contract to the reported Arsenal and Chelsea target, according to the Sun.

