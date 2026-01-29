Why Leeds United fans were moved by this Manchester City celebration in the Champions League last night

Leeds United fans can only dream of Champions League nights right now but there was a subtle nod to the club during Manchester City's final league phase encounter

Manchester City qualified for the last 16 of the 2025/26 Champions League on Wednesday night with a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki were the goalscorers for Pep Guardiola's side on the night as the Cityzens finished eighth in the league phase standings.

Erling Haaland pays tribute to Leeds roots in Champions League

Erling Haaland applauds travelling Leeds fans at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds supporters on social media spotted something in the big Norwegian's goal celebration that was a subtle gesture to the Yorkshire club's fans.

As the Manchester City striker peeled away to celebrate following his opener against Galatasaray, Haaland pounded his chest with his fist, a gesture Leeds supporters have adopted as their own 'Leeds salute'.

The celebration in question (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 25-year-old goal machine, and son of former Leeds defender Alf-Inge 'Alfie' Haaland, was born in the city during the time his father played at Elland Road.

Haaland has retained an affinity for the club, spotted wearing Leeds-branded shorts on one prior occasion, with some fans even suggesting the Norway international supports the team, to an extent.

The significance of Haaland's celebration gesture against Galatasaray appears to have been a reference to two Leeds supporters killed in Istanbul by Galatasaray supporters in April 2000.

Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight were murdered before Leeds' UEFA Cup semi-final tie against the Turkish club when Galatasaray fans attacked Leeds fans in the capital city.

Each year, a memorial service is held in early April, commemorating the two men, which is attended by Leeds' first-team squad, members of the club's hierarchy and scores of supporters.

Leeds players and staff pay their respects on the 25th anniversary of Loftus and Speight's passing (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Leeds circles, the tragic story is almost universally known and remembrance is observed annually, which Haaland is also likely to be aware of.

Leeds supporters have interpreted the celebration gesture as a mark of respect for Loftus and Speight, as well as the wider Leeds community and recognition of the striker's roots.

The Whites welcome Haaland and Manchester City to Elland Road in the Premier League in just under a month's time, on February 28.