What the papers say

Manchester United are still hopeful of signing Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen in January after the Dane rejected them in the summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Leicester have opened talks with manager Brendan Rodgers over a lucrative new contact in a bid to fend off interest from Arsenal, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Chelsea are interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha next summer, says The Independent.

Former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson has been interviewed for the vacant manager’s job at Watford, according to The Times.

West Ham will try to sell 33-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Roberto in January, The Guardian reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Olivier Giroud: Striker Giroud may not be leaving Chelsea in January, with clubs preferring to wait until the French international is available in the summer on a free transfer, according to The Sun.

Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep England forward Sancho until the end of the season, despite plenty of interest, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Ousmane Dembele: The agent representing France and Barcelona forward Dembele has met with executives from both Chelsea and Manchester City, says Spanish publication El Desmarque.