Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku looking to extend stay in Italy
What the papers say
Romelu Lukaku has reportedly ruled out a return to Chelsea when his loan at Inter Milan expires in the summer. Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the 29-year-old striker has no desire to return to London any time soon, with club bosses at the Serie A side said to want to renew his loan deal for the 2023-24 season.
The same paper says Manchester United and Manchester City are tracking Inter’s 23-year-old defender Alessandro Bastoni. Tottenham are also reported to be interested in the Italian, who could be available for around £50million.
Elsewhere, the Sun reports Manchester United plan on triggering a 12-month extension in forward Marcus Rashford’s contract, regardless of whether or not the two parties can come to terms on a longer deal.
Social media round-up
Man City and three other Premier League clubs could be in the race for Jude Bellingham #MCFChttps://t.co/6CeRNvS9iE— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 25, 2022
Arsenal send scouts to watch £44m-rated 'next Luka Modric' in Croatia's win over Denmarkhttps://t.co/k6ULgdG3WE— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 25, 2022
Players to watch
Glen Kamara: Rangers are willing to sell the 26-year-old midfielder in January, according to Football Insider.
Robin Gosens: Leicester have been linked with a move for Inter’s 28-year-old Germany wingback in the Italian media.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1