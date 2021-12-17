Football supporters in Scotland urged not to take any health risks this weekend

Scottish football will continue in front of crowds this weekend but supporters have been urged not to take any health risks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed there would be no curbs on fan numbers at this stage, ahead of a weekend when Rangers and Celtic will each be playing in front of about 50,000 supporters in Glasgow.

However, she also reiterated calls for people to limit their social interactions and stay at home as much as possible after the faster-spreading Omicron became the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Scotland.

St Mirren earlier cancelled training following positive cases, while the Scottish football authorities are preparing updated guidelines for clubs on how to minimise the risk of Omicron.

Sturgeon is limited in the public health actions she is prepared to take until the UK Government provides more details and action on financial support for businesses facing shortfalls because of the latest wave of the pandemic.

When asked whether it was wise for the games in Glasgow to go ahead this weekend, Sturgeon said: “Had we the financial support mechanisms that were in place earlier in the pandemic, I would be more able perhaps to give straightforward advice to say ‘don’t have these events right now’. I can’t do that when I can’t compensate people.

“We need to get these financial mechanisms in place so that across the UK we can take the steps we think are necessary.

“All I can do right now is ask people to modify their behaviour, which is why we still need that financial support in place.”

With Rangers hosting Covid-hit Dundee United in the cinch Premiership on Saturday and Celtic taking on Hibernian in the Premier Sports Cup final 24 hours later, there is unease among public health officials over the chances of Omicron spreading as supporters travel to matches.

Scotland’s chief medical officer, Gregor Smith, said: “People who decide to go to the football, whether they are vaccinated or not, I would encourage them very, very strongly to make sure they are taking lateral flow tests before they go.

“And please, if you’re symptomatic at all, don’t go to the football, don’t risk spreading it to others, don’t risk spreading it amongst the coaches or the cars that you are going to be in going to the game.

“Because if there’s someone with that infection on board the coach, it’s very likely that others on board will contract it as well.

“Think about the impact you can have on others and how you can safeguard it.”

St Mirren are not playing this weekend but are waiting on further clarification ahead of their Premiership encounter with Celtic next Wednesday after confirming “a number” of positive results from lateral flow tests.

“In line with Government guidelines, those affected have now taken PCR tests and will self-isolate for 10 days,” a statement added.

“Training has been suspended but – as it stands – our upcoming matches will still go ahead. However, we will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.”

Dundee United reported several positive cases earlier in the week but believe they have contained the outbreak.

Livingston manager David Martindale called for a two-week circuit break on Thursday but clubs met virtually later in the day to discuss ways to navigate the increased threat.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou feels games should go ahead while still possible but he accepted others were better placed to comment.

“It is very hard to predict the future with this thing,” he added. “We can have a break and we may find the worst is still ahead of the break and that puts more pressure on fixtures and clubs further down the line.

“My gut instinct is we keep playing until it is impossible to do so or we get advice that is best that we stop playing. But that is me talking with limited information.

“The paramount thing is the safety of our players and staff and supporters and we have to follow the guidance.”