Footballers charged in match-fixing probe

The pair, who play in England's sixth tier - the Conference South - for Whitehawk FC, were charged with conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law and will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court next week.

Two separate individuals had already been charged in the probe, which has seen a total of seven people arrested.

The duo are accused of attempting to "defraud bookmakers by influencing the course of football matches and placing bets thereon" as part of a betting syndicate based in Singapore.

A statement from the National Crime Agency read: "Michael Boateng and Hakeem Adelakun, both 22 and from the Croydon area, were charged with conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law.

"The Crown Prosecution Service's Organised Crime Division found sufficient evidence and was satisfied it was in the public interest to authorise charges.

"They are the third and fourth people charged to date in connection with the NCA investigation into an alleged international illegal betting syndicate.

"Chann Sankaran and Krishna Sanjey Ganeshan were charged on 28 November and are currently remanded in custody.

"The NCA's investigation continues."