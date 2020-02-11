Forest fall to defeat at home against Charlton

Charlton boosted their fight against Sky Bet Championship relegation with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Sabri Lamouchi’s Reds came into the game on a high, having enhanced their promotion credentials with a 2-0 win over Leeds.

But a side that included five changes toiled to turn things around after Lyle Taylor had put Charlton ahead in the 24th minute.

Charlton had not won in 12 previous away games, but held on for three precious points, with keeper Dillon Phillips making strong saves during the 90 minutes to deny Tiago Silva and Tyler Walker, while Walker was also denied by the woodwork.

Forest will hope for a better performance when they head to face Championship leaders West Brom on Saturday. Charlton will hope this is the start of a push towards a healthier position in mid-table, after frustrating Forest yet again.

Alfie Doughty’s fizzing low cross needed a potentially goal-saving, determined clearance, in front of goal from Forest defender Joe Worrall, as Charlton made a bright start.

Forest were failing to turn moments of menace into chances, while keeper Brice Samba had to make a smart save to keep out a sharp effort from Doughty, which was bound for the top corner.

Silva forced a save from Phillips with a smart shot on the turn at the other end.

But it was the visitors who took the lead in the 24th minute, through a well-crafted goal. Naby Sarr snatched a pass off the toes of Joe Lolley before bursting into space on the left and delivering an inch-perfect cross to the far post, where Taylor was arriving to apply a confident finish.

Forest were almost level a minute later when a Sarr almost netted a spectacular own goal as he attempted to clear a Jenkinson cross, with only a superb save from Phillips saving his blushes. Silva again went close with a low foot that skimmed wide of the post.

Tyler Walker, on his first start since returning from a loan spell at Lincoln, was denied by the post after connecting with a Adama Diakhaby cross.

Forest toiled for an equaliser after the break with Lolley seeing a shot charged down in the box. When Lolley fed the overlapping Carl Jenkinson in the box, Phillips was quick off his line to claim the ball at his feet.

When sub Matty Cash fired the ball into the centre from the right, Walker connected with a first time shot from eight yards, but saw Phillips equal to it again, as he produced another strong save.