Forlan to leave Inter for Internacional

"Diego Forlan will arrive in Porto Alegre on Saturday," his new club said in a statement on Friday. "The player will be unveiled tomorrow."

Former Manchester United player Forlan joined Inter from Atletico Madrid a year ago and scored only two goals in 22 appearances for the Italian club.

The Serie A team, who finished sixth last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League, are set to sign Palermo defender Matias Silvestre on loan and Udinese goalkeeper Samir Handanovic on a permanent deal.