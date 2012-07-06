Forlan to leave Inter for Internacional
By app
Uruguay's Diego Forlan will join Brazilian club Internacional on Saturday, a day after Inter Milan terminated the striker's contract.
"Diego Forlan will arrive in Porto Alegre on Saturday," his new club said in a statement on Friday. "The player will be unveiled tomorrow."
Former Manchester United player Forlan joined Inter from Atletico Madrid a year ago and scored only two goals in 22 appearances for the Italian club.
The Serie A team, who finished sixth last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League, are set to sign Palermo defender Matias Silvestre on loan and Udinese goalkeeper Samir Handanovic on a permanent deal.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.