Forlan not ready to quit international scene

The 35-year-old has been a leading light for his country for a decade, scoring 36 goals in 112 appearances.

But with Uruguay bowing out of the FIFA World Cup at the last 16 stage following a 2-0 loss to Colombia, some believed the Cerezo Osaka forward would call time on his international career.

However, Forlan has rebuffed those suggestions, insisting he will always be there if his country need him.

"I want to play football," he said.

"I still love to be on the field. I know there's going to be a generational change.

"That's to be expected, and I'm 35. But I'm always willing to help and be around."