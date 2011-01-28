Forlan: Real Madrid tried to sign me

Real Madrid’s hunt for a top-class striker has been well-documented, following Gonzalo Higuan’s herniated disc injury that will see him sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Spanish giants have subsequently signed Emmanuel Adebayor on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester City.

But former Manchester United striker Forlan claims that Los Blancos only signed the Togo international after failing to land him.

"Real Madrid called Miguel Angel Gil Marin [Atletico Madrid chief executive] and he rejected the offer," he told Spanish daily Marca.

"Gil Marin spoke with my agent and told him that he had turned down the offer and nothing else. The rest is speculation."

Forlan also looked to quash any speculation regarding a move away from the Vicente Calderón, with Tottenham Hotspur supposedly keen on the front-man.

"I am relaxed and my commitment hasn't changed," Forlan said. "We had some bad times last season but that doesn't mean my commitment was any less."

The 31-year-old Uruguayan striker has been sensational for Atletico Madrid, netting 73 goals in 112 league starts. He also scored five goals in the World Cup on the way to receiving the tournament’s Golden Boot award.



By Arun Mahey