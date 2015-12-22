Forlan warns Cavani over Premier League interest

Diego Forlan would recommend a move to the Premier League for former Uruguay team-mate Edinson Cavani, but says the Paris Saint-Germain striker is comfortable and enjoying his football in France.

Cavani has long been linked with a move to England's top flight - with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all rumoured destinations over recent seasons.

The former Palermo and Napoli forward has struggled at times to share the spotlight with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at PSG, often being deployed on the left-hand side by coach Laurent Blanc.

Despite questions over Cavani's future, Forlan suggested his former Uruguay team-mate should think carefully before contemplating an exit.

When asked whether he would recommend the Premier League to Cavani, the former Manchester United striker told Omnisport: "Without a doubt, but it's his call. He's in a great moment in a great team. They're winning, they're fighting in every tournament.

"It's not easy leaving a place where one feels comfortable, where one has the opportunity to play lots of matches, being the top scorer, leaving that for another team and to change all over again.

"Sometimes those changes don't end up well or they need some time to yield a result and he's finding that in Paris."

Cavani has 10 Ligue 1 goals to his name this term - trailing Ibrahimovic, Michy Batshuayi and Benjamin Moukandjo - while also helping PSG into the last 16 of the Champions League.

Ibrahimovic is out of contract at the end of the season and, with Cavani possibly in line to assume the mantle of PSG's main man next term, Forlan suggested the pair are working perfectly in tandem.

"I think that in the last year and a half in PSG [Cavani] has been having a great moment," Forlan continued.

"He's been scoring a lot, important goals, he had more opportunities of playing in the middle and that what he likes most. He has gone little by little.

"Times passes for everyone, even Ibrahimovic, and he's a player in a great moment, professionally and personally. So each one of them finds their place naturally. I think Cavani's finding it and he's feeling comfortable.

"At the same time I'm seeing that with both of them. He's giving goals to Ibrahimovic and [Ibrahimovic] is doing the same - they're assisting one another so it's great and they're both scoring too."