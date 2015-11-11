In-form Sterling learning from City team-mates

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling says his club-mates have been pivotal in his fine recent form as he prepares for Euro 2016 with England over the coming months.

After the furore surrounding his move to the Etihad Stadium from Liverpool, Sterling has been in impressive form - scoring six times in all competitions to help City to the top of the Premier League and into the Champions League knockout stages.

With England facing Spain and France over the next few days, the 20-year-old said the likes of Sergio Aguero and David Silva have improved him as a player.

"I've been doing okay with my club, I'm happy to be top [of the Premier League] and I've scored in a few important games as well," he told a news conference.

"Hopefully I can keep scoring for City, it's been a good few months and hopefully it can continue.

"Going training with players of that calibre like Vinny [Vincent Kompany], Sergio, David, Joe [Hart] - there's only one thing you can do and that is improve.

"They've been around achieving for a number of years now and I'm happy to be in a squad like that.

"Hopefully I can continue that development for club and for country."

Sterling is one of a host of forwards seeking to secure a place in Roy Hodgson's Euro 2016 squad ahead of further friendlies against Germany and Netherlands in March.

With the Premier League's top scorer Jamie Vardy boasting a record-breaking nine-game run of consecutive scoring for Leicester City and Ross Barkley impressing for Everton, Sterling says confidence is high in the England camp.

"With the attackers, Vards has been on a good streak, Ross has done well, and I think we've got a good team going forward," he added.

"It's exciting and we've got players who can score goals. We just need to keep going and try to win matches.

"It's been good for English football to have [Vardy] in the national team and hopefully he can keep scoring goals.

"Hopefully his goals can win us matches."