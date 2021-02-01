Former Ahly player sacked as Tanta coach one day after criticising Pitso

Former Al Ahly player Reda Abdel-Aal has been sacked by Egyptian second-division outfit Tanta just a day after criticising Pitso Mosimane.

Abdel-Aal took charge of the struggling second-division outfit towards the end of the season after replacing Ahmed El-Mozayen as head coach last September.

The 55-year-old coach was sacked after he failed to improve their form, leading to the club being relegated from the Egyptian Premier League after finishing 17th in the standings with just 22 points.

Tanta’s poor run of form continued in the second division as they currently sit at the bottom of the league standings in 13th spot with 10 points, having won two games, drawn four and lost five under the guidance of Abdel-Aal.

Abdel-Aal, a long-time critic of Mosimane, recently criticised the Al Ahly head coach by stating that the South African 'would struggle' in the second division and has ‘very limited abilities’.

‘Al Ahly management secures everything for Mosimane, he is in heaven,’ Abdel-Aal said.

‘If he coached a second-division team he would leave after one game.

‘Mosimane cannot manage in the second division. He is a head coach with very limited abilities,’ he added.

However, Abdel-Aal was relieved of his duties as Tanta head coach just a day after criticising Mosimane and has since been replaced by Alaa Saber.