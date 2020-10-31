Former Hearts, Leeds and Rangers defender Marius Zaliukas dies, aged 36

Former Hearts, Leeds and Rangers defender Marius Zaliukas has died at the age of 36, the Lithuanian Football Federation has announced.

Zaliukas captained Hearts to Scottish Cup final glory against Hibernian in 2012 during a six-year spell at Tynecastle and later had shorter spells at Elland Road and Ibrox.

The news was announced during Hearts’ Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibs.

The LFF said in a statement: “Marius Zaliukas represented the Lithuanian national team from 2006 to 2016 and managed to score one goal. Marius inspired countless young footballers, and his contribution to Lithuanian football will never be forgotten.

“On behalf of the Lithuanian football community, we express our deepest condolences to Marius’ family.”