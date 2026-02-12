Watch Brentford vs Arsenal today as the Premier League's midweek fixtures conclude in west London, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

If Arsenal were starting to show one or two signs of mental fragility, they're not anymore.

The Premier League leaders won their last two fixtures emphatically after losing to Manchester United, scoring seven unanswered goals against Leeds United and Sunderland.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brentford vs Arsenal in the UK

This week's Premier League programme including Brentford vs Arsenal will be available to watch on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the UK. It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch Brentford vs Arsenal from anywhere

Out of the country when Brentford vs Arsenal is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock

Watch Brentford vs Arsenal in the US

Brentford vs Arsenal is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock The NBC-owned streaming platform carries every EPL fixture this week, including Brentford vs Arsenal. Prices start at $10.99/month with ad-free streaming available at $16.99/month.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32, fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Brentford vs Arsenal: Premier League preview

Brentford boss Keith Andrews will have a plan for Arsenal. The Bees are riding the crest of a wave after consecutive away wins against Aston Villa and Newcastle United took them back up to seventh.

They lost the two previous matches but Brentford are in fabulous shape. They're solid at home, too: before the recent loss to Chelsea, their only defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium was against Nottingham Forest in the first match of 2025-26.

That 3-1 reality check looks like an anomaly. Having a manager who knows what they're doing can go a long way even in the Premier League. Having a manager who knows what they're doing and can score 17 goals in 25 league matches is good stuff waiting to happen.

Igor Thiago has played in every league fixture so far this season but Andrews will still be without Kevin Schade, who continues to serve a ban after he was sent off in the win at Villa.

Tickets

Get VIP Brentford tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Brentford hospitality offers a stylish matchday experience with premium padded seating and exceptional pitch views. Packages include access to exclusive lounges pre- and post-match, gourmet multi-course dining with paired drinks, a complimentary bar, the official programme, and fast-track entry, perfect for celebrating or entertaining clients.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have eyes firmly fixed on the prize. They might be active in all their cup competitions but more than two decades without a Premier League title are now in sharp focus as reality sets in.

As they embark on a series of three matches against London opposition that includes the North London Derby, the Gunners are lustily ogling league title number 14.

They've dominated their meetings with Brentford since the Bees were promoted to the Premier League, losing only the first one of the 10 fixtures played so far including a League Cup tie.

Arsenal won 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium last season. Gabriel Jesus, Mikel Merino and Gabriel Martinelli scored the Gunners' goals on New Year's Day 2025.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 1-2 Arsenal

Not all good things come to an end, no matter what you're told, but most do. Brentford's unbeaten home record collides with a title-ready juggernaut and we're predicting it comes off worse. Just.