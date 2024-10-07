Former Liverpool coach has big job on his hands following latest setback

Pep Lijnders enjoyed a good start in his first few games at Red Bull Salzburg but things have taken a turn for the worse over the past few weeks

Pep Lijnders Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Anfield
Former Liverpool coaches Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once tipped as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, Pep Lijnders has not enjoyed a brilliant start as head coach of Red Bull Salzburg.

Expectations are sky high at Red Bull Salzburg, who sacked Gerhard Struber as head coach in April - despite the club sitting top of the league at the time. The club ultimately finished as runners-up, the first time in 11 seasons they had failed to take the Austrian Bundesliga title.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.