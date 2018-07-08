Former Man United goalkeeper Bosnich proposes to girlfriend on Twitter
Mark Bosnich used Twitter to propose to his partner from Red Square in Moscow.
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich took the unusual step of proposing to his partner from Red Square in Moscow via a Twitter video.
Bosnich, 46, is in Russia for the World Cup, where Australia – the nation he made 17 appearances for – were eliminated in the group stage.
But the former Socceroos, Chelsea and Aston Villa goalkeeper obviously still had important matters to attend to.
In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday, Bosnich wished his partner Sara a happy birthday, before asking her to marry him.
Good evening/morning..this is a special birthday wish to my beautiful partner Sara..wish I was there..and a special request..love you.xmb July 8, 2018
Cleary, Bosnich thinks Sara is also a keeper.
