Former Man United goalkeeper Bosnich proposes to girlfriend on Twitter

Mark Bosnich used Twitter to propose to his partner from Red Square in Moscow.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich took the unusual step of proposing to his partner from Red Square in Moscow via a Twitter video.

Bosnich, 46, is in Russia for the World Cup, where Australia – the nation he made 17 appearances for – were eliminated in the group stage.

But the former Socceroos, Chelsea and Aston Villa goalkeeper obviously still had important matters to attend to.

In a video posted on Twitter on Sunday, Bosnich wished his partner Sara a happy birthday, before asking her to marry him.

Cleary, Bosnich thinks Sara is also a keeper.