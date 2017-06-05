Trending

Former team-mates Cisse and Ba lead Tiote tributes

Former Newcastle United team-mates Papiss Cisse and Demba Ba have led the tributes to Cheick Tiote, who has died aged 30.

Demba Ba, Shay Given and Papiss Cisse were among the former team-mates to pay tribute to Cheick Tiote after the former Newcastle United player's sudden death.

Chinese club Beijing Enterprises confirmed the 30-year-old collapsed at the team's training ground on Monday and passed away after receiving treatment at hospital.

Tiote joined the club in February and his former employers include Anderlecht, Roda and Twente, while he helped Ivory Coast to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015.

The midfielder spent six and a half years with Newcastle, making over 150 appearances, and those who played alongside him at St James' Park were among those to express their sorrow.

