Fornaroli linked with a return to Uruguay
Bruno Fornaroli has been in stunning form for Melbourne City and his performances have attracted the interest of Nacional.
Melbourne City refused to be drawn into reports linking star forward Bruno Fornaroli with a return to Uruguay.
Montevideo-based outfit Nacional are in the market for a new striker after Ivan Alonso was sold to River Plate on Tuesday.
Fornaroli has been in stunning form since signing for City last August and leads the A-League scoring charts with 14 goals in 17 appearances.
Media reports suggested Nacional have been in contact with Fornaroli and his representative in the hope of bringing the 28-year-old back to his home country.
However, when contacted, City refused to comment on the situation.
"The club does not comment on media speculation," a City spokesperson told Omnisport.
Nacional are also reported to be interested in Liverpool Montevideo forward Junior Arias.
