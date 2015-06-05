Forrest relishing Scotland recall

Celtic forward James Forrest wants to build on his good form as Scotland prepare for a pair of international fixtures against Qatar and the Republic of Ireland.

Forrest has been included in Scotland's squad to take on Qatar in a friendly in Edinburgh on Friday, a week before their Euro 2016 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on June 13.

The 23-year-old comes into the national team on the back of a positive end to the season, which saw the Scot play a key role in Celtic's League Cup triumph over Dundee United, having battled fitness issues throughout the season.

Now fit and firing, Forrest is ready to push on and add to his nine caps with Scotland.

"I'm buzzing about getting called back up again," Forrest told the Celtic View.

"From when I was 19 to about 21 I was always in the squads then I got injured and missed a few, but if I get some game time it'll be a great way to cap off the season for me as I feel like I've definitely kicked on since December and the second half of the season. The hope is to just keep going.

"I've played more games, which is what I wanted, and I've been available for most of the matches in the second half of the season. I'm now looking forward to pre-season and I really want to just continue that progression there.

"My fitness feels good and has got better as the weeks have gone on. Every game, every training session has felt better and I want to build on that and keep it up."