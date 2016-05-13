Forster and Ward-Prowse pen long-term Southampton deals

Fraser Forster and James Ward-Prowse have committed their long-term futures to Southampton after agreeing contract extensions.

England goalkeeper Forster has signed for five years, with 21-year-old midfielder Ward-Prowse penning a six-year deal.

"I'm delighted. It's been another good year for the club and I think there's real ambition around the place, so to commit and sign a new deal is unbelievable and I'm just looking forward to getting started again," Forster, 28, told Southampton's YouTube channel.

"Every player wants to keep moving forward in their career and for me especially I'm very ambitious, and I think at this club there is that real ambition and desire to keep moving forward and improve year in, year out."

Forster moved to the Saints from Celtic in 2014, while Ward-Prowse is a product of the club's famed academy system, making his debut in 2011.

Director of football Les Reed said of the England Under-21 international: "James is an excellent example of the club's philosophy to bring players through the academy into the first team.

"He is the perfect role model for our young academy players and he will certainly be an important part of the club for many years to come."

Ronald Koeman's side sit seventh in the Premier League and could climb to fifth with a final-day win over Crystal Palace, with Europa League qualification on the agenda.

Virgil van Dijk agreed a six-year deal at St Mary's Stadium last week.