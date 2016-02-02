Forster hails Southampton's resilience after Arsenal stalemate

Fraser Forster shunned the limelight and praised Southampton's collective defensive display after they earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Arsenal.

Forster made 10 saves to keep Arsene Wenger's side at bay at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, the former Celtic goalkeeper recording his fourth successive Premier League clean sheet since returning from his long-term absence.

Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott were all left frustrated as Forster showed just what Southampton were missing while he was sidelined with a serious knee injury.

However, the England international was quick to praise the whole team as they battled their way to a point against Arsene Wenger's side, who are now four games without a win in the top flight.

"It is absolutely awesome," said Forster. "Everyone knows how tough it is to come here, they are so strong and were really on it today.

"So it's a fantastic away performance. We are delighted with the result; it is another strong performance, keeps our run going and gives us a bit of momentum.

"We defended well and were really compact, everyone put in a big shift. I knew I was going to be worked today so it was about doing my job.

"I am delighted [with the clean sheet], but I am just happy to be playing football again having been out for so long."

Forster may have played down his heroics, but boss Ronald Koeman was gushing with his praise for his number one.

"He is a fantastic goalkeeper. Sometimes you think you can't score because he is massive," Koeman said.

"Maybe today was his best performance. We are happy he is the keeper of Southampton."