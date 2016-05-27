Forster optimistic over England's Euro chances

England are yet to set a target for what they can achieve at Euro 2016 but goalkeeper Fraser Forster is confident in their ability to challenge after a 2-1 friendly win over Australia on Friday.

Roy Hodgson's team, fielding something of an under-strength first XI, struggled to convince at times at the Stadium of Light, where debutant Marcus Rashford and captain Wayne Rooney got the goals for the hosts.

Forster was denied a clean sheet when substitute Eric Dier headed home an own goal in the second half in Sunderland, but the Southampton man - set to deputise for Joe Hart in France next month - is full of optimism heading into the tournament.

"We've just tried to think about the next friendly game, put in performances and most importantly get wins," he said when asked if England had set a target for what they can achieve.

"And then once we get to France that's when we'll be fully focused on the tournament and what's to come.

"I think when you look at the squad we've got and the form that players are in, the young lads have been brilliant. Lads have had a fantastic year for their clubs. If we can keep that going I think we can be really positive and optimistic about what we can achieve."

Forster was not alone in marvelling at the exploits of Rashford, who became England's youngest debutant scorer when he netted after just three minutes.

"Brilliant. He's obviously still very young, he's had a fantastic few months," he said.

"That was brilliant for him to get that goal."

As for whether or not the 18-year-old will force his way into the final 23-man squad, Forster said: "Obviously it's the manager's decision.

"It was a tough test but those are the kind of games we need before a tournament. We got two great goals, great for Marcus and a fantastic finish from Wayne. I think we looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

"There's always aspects you can look to work on and improve. Good to come away with a win, keep the momentum going."

England host Portugal in their final warm-up friendly at Wembley on Thursday.