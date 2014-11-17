Foster expecting hostile Parkhead atmosphere

The two nations have met twice since that 2-0 win in 1999, but both have taken place at Wembley, and Foster knows Celtic Park will be a different prospect, both on and off the pitch.

England go into the game with an unblemished record in Euro 2016 qualifying after Saturday's 3-1 win over Slovenia left them six points clear at the top of Group E.

But the West Brom man - who faces a direct fight with former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster for a starting spot after Joe Hart returned to Manchester City - anticipates a no-holds barred clash in Glasgow.

"From watching the game the other night [against the Republic of Ireland], they were kicking lumps out of each other," said Foster.

"It was a good watch, very high tempo and I could feel the atmosphere sitting on my bed watching it.

"It was almost like they were getting more up for good tackles than they were for good passes.

"I'm sure we can expect pretty much the same atmosphere and the same sort of game, so it would be a good one to be involved with."

England boss Roy Hodgson has suggested Forster could be his choice between the posts after claiming the Southampton starter "won’t let us down" if selected.

Forster was Celtic's keeper as they memorably beat Barcelona at Parkhead in the UEFA Champions League two years ago and is curious to sample the stadium's atmosphere from an opposing viewpoint.

"It would be a dream come true to play," he said. "I've only sampled the atmosphere there at club level but Barca came away saying it was the best they’d ever played in.

"Given the calibre of players they've got, that tells you how unique it is.

"It's a fantastic stadium, quite tight but really loud. I've lots of special memories from my time there, winning league titles and big European games, though that win over Barcelona is probably the best.

"It will be great to go back for the first time since I left, coming up against some close friends – Scott Brown, Charlie Mulgrew, Shaun Maloney, all top players – in a derby game, the sort you want to experience."