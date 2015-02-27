The FourFourTwo Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham

Although Chelsea have won the tournament once more since beating Liverpool 3-2 that year, the 2005 League Cup final represented the first piece of silverware secured by Jose Mourinho during his first stint in charge at Stamford Bridge.

That proved to be a watershed moment for Chelsea in terms of success and - 10 years on - Mourinho is looking for his first trophy since returning to the London club in 2013.

Captain John Terry - who also skippered Chelsea in the 2005 final - believes this weekend's clash can have the same impact on the club's current crop.

"Going back to the 2004-05 final, it meant a lot to the squad back then because it was our first one together and it set us on our way really," he said.

"It gave us a taste of what we want to be doing, how we want to be winning, and I think that served us well for the rest of the campaign.

"So it can give you a huge boost at this early stage in the season."

Tottenham registered a 5-3 win in the most recent Premier League meeting between these sides on New Year's Day and were also the victors when the clubs faced off in the 2008 League Cup final.

However, Terry is confident past form counts for nothing when it comes to a cup final.

"The taste of being in finals is what it's all about as footballers," he added. "It's where we want to be and we're delighted to be there.

"It's a big London derby - it means a lot to the fans and an awful lot to the players.

"I think where we are in the league and where they are goes out the window completely."

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino is gunning for his first trophy in English football and the club's first for seven years.

"When you arrive at a big club like Tottenham it's always important to play for a big competition and try to get a trophy," he said.

"For us it's a big opportunity. It's many years without a trophy and it's a very good chance for us to win one."

Chelsea will be without Nemanja Matic - suspended for his reaction to a coming together with Burnley's Ashley Barnes last weekend - and John Obi Mikel (knee). Tottenham have a fully fit squad to choose from as they look to bounce back from UEFA Europa League elimination at the hands of Fiorentina on Thursday.