The FourFourTwo Preview: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle

Palace have won both of their home games with Pulis in charge, toppling West Ham and Cardiff City.

High-flying Newcastle – who sit sixth after a run of form that has seen them win five of their last seven – will present a tougher challenge though.

The Selhurst Park outfit are 18th in the Premier League table, just one point behind fourth-bottom West Ham, and know that a victory could see them move out of the bottom three.

Defender Danny Gabbidon has targeted the busy fortnight ahead – in which Palace will play five fixtures, including four league matches – as a crucial period in the club's bid to avoid the drop.

"We've done well in the last couple of weeks. (We have) got ourselves back into a much better position," Gabbidon told Palace Player.

"And if we can go through the Christmas period and pick up a few points, I think we're well on our way then…(and) maybe be looking towards getting to the mid-table region.

"I think we're learning and improving all the time with every game and the confidence is getting better and better with each game, so hopefully (we) get a good Christmas and pick up a few points and kick on from there."

Palace have scored just 11 Premier League goals this season – no side has netted fewer – but Morocco striker Marouane Chamakh has hit the back of the net in his last three games, including in equaliser in a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea last time out.

Newcastle were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton in their last league fixture but will feel confident about their chances, having won at champions Manchester United in their last away clash.

Wins over Chelsea and Tottenham have also come in the last two months as Newcastle's revival has seen them charge up the table.

The two sides have met 10 times in the last 20 years, with Newcastle winning eight of the clashes.

The most recent of these came in the 2009-10 Championship season, with Newcastle winning both fixtures en route to the title.

Ryan Taylor (knee) is Newcastle's only significant injury concern, while Dean Moxey (hamstring) is a doubt for Palace and Adlene Guedioura (ribs) and Jerome Thomas (ankle) are still some time off a return.

Striker Glenn Murray (knee) and defenders Paddy McCarthy (groin) and Jack Hunt (ankle) remain long-term absentees for Palace.