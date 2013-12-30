The FourFourTwo Preview: Crystal Palace vs Norwich

Palace have lifted themselves out of the relegation zone thanks to a good run at Selhurst Park, winning two and drawing one of their last four clashes.

They did lose their last home match - 3-0 to Newcastle United - but a 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Boxing Day made amends for that reverse.

And they put up a good fight at second-placed Manchester City on Saturday, forcing goalkeeper Joe Hart into several good saves as they suffered a 1-0 defeat.

Norwich have not won in their last four top-flight matches, form that has seen them slip to 14th in the table, although they performed well in a 1-0 home loss to champions Manchester United on Saturday.

And manager Chris Hughton is expecting a tough test against Tony Pulis' resurgent Palace outfit.

"He (Pulis) certainly hasn't changed too many of the players (since being appointed) because they are the ones he inherited," he said on Monday.

"We know Tony sets his teams up very well, they're very well organised. I think the effect of a new manager coming in with different ways has made them hard to beat.

"Tony is used to working in this division and used to doing well in this division. We know it will be a tough game, they will be a hard team to break down, at home they have a very passionate support behind them.

"We have to make sure we give ourselves every opportunity (to win) which if I look at recent games away from home we have done, we gave ourselves every chance to get points from those games."

Only one side - Fulham - have conceded more goals than Norwich in this season's Premier League but, with just 12 goals in 19 matches, Palace have the division's worst attack.

Striker Cameron Jerome was taken off with a knee injury in their defeat at the Etihad Stadium, while Stuart O'Keefe (thigh) and Kagisho Dikgacoi (hamstring) are in doubt.

Remaining on Palace's injury list are defenders Paddy McCarthy (groin) and Jack Hunt (ankle), midfielders Jerome Thomas (calf) and Adlene Guedioura (ribs) and striker Glenn Murray (knee).

Norwich are sweating on the fitness of top scorer Gary Hooper, who was substituted as a precaution against United, and midfielder Jonny Howson (back) may also miss out.

Definitely ruled out are midfield trio Anthony Pilkington (hamstring), Alex Tettey (ankle) and Elliott Bennett (knee).

The two sides have met just three times in Premier League history, with two draws in 2004-05 followed by a 1-0 win to Norwich in November this season.

Palace's trip to Carrow Road was their first match under Pulis, but Hooper's first-half strike ensured Norwich claimed all three points.