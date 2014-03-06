The FourFourTwo Preview: Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Teenage defender Luke Shaw made his international bow in Wednesday's 1-0 triumph over Denmark, with club-mate Adam Lallana climbing off the bench to provide the cross for Daniel Sturridge's late winner.

The duo, who were joined in Roy Hodgson's squad by unused substitutes Jay Rodriguez and Rickie Lambert, will now turn their attention to Southampton's top-flight campaign, which has been one of notable progress for the St Mary's Stadium outfit.

A win this weekend would take Southampton past last season's total points tally of 41, but the visitors will need to put back-to-back Premier League losses behind them.

Defeats to West Ham and Liverpool saw Mauricio Pochettino's men leak six goals as a promising six-match unbeaten league run came to a grinding halt.

It has left Southampton in a kind of no man's land, with a 15-point buffer over the drop zone, but a 14-point gap to fifth spot and a guaranteed UEFA Europa League qualification spot.

Palace have no such luxury, with Tony Pulis' charges just three points above the bottom three having lost their last game on home soil against Manchester United.

A hard-fought 1-1 draw at Swansea City followed last Sunday as Glenn Murray scored his first Premier League goal from the penalty spot to put his injury woes behind him.

That crucial point kept Palace on a one-point-per-game average, which has been enough, accounting for goal difference, in all but four seasons since England's top division was downsized to 20 teams for the 1995-96 campaign.

Palace had several players in action during the midweek international schedule, with captain Mile Jedinak handed the armband for Australia in an extraordinary contest that saw Ecuador come from 3-0 down to win 4-3.

There were more successful run-outs for goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and defender Danny Gabbidon, who played in Wales' 3-1 home win over Iceland.

Jason Puncheon, fined by the Football Association this week for comments made on Twitter regarding his former manager Neil Warnock, was left out against Swansea, but could return to the fold, while Murray is likely to be restricted to a substitute's role once again as he gains match fitness.

Palace will be seeking a measure of revenge for the 2-0 loss they suffered at Southampton in September.