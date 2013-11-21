The FourFourTwo Preview: Fulham vs Swansea

Meulensteen was appointed as Fulham's head coach earlier this month in a move designed to ease pressure on the under-fire Jol.

Fulham have made a poor start to the Premier League season and sit 18th after just three wins in their first 11 matches.

But new Fulham owner Shahid Khan is hoping the expertise of Meulensteen – a coach at Manchester United between 2001 and 2006 and then Alex Ferguson's assistant at Old Trafford from 2007 to 2013 – can help Jol as he seeks an upturn in fortunes.

A priority for the Dutch duo will be improving Fulham's leaky defence as the Craven Cottage outfit have shipped 11 goals in their last three matches.

They have not had a regular source of goals either, with no player having netted more than twice in the league this season.

Bulgarian Dimitar Berbatov scored 15 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season but with just one in 10 in the current campaign, the 32-year-old needs to improve.

Several of Fulham's players were involved in international action over the last week, and Greece captain Giorgos Karagounis led his side to victory in their FIFA World Cup play-off against Romania.

Sweden's Alexander Kacaniklic was not so lucky, though, as his side lost 4-2 on aggregate to Portugal.

Defender Brede Hangeland is in doubt with a nerve problem in his leg, while Hugo Rodallega (groin), Sascha Riether (suspension) and Matthew Briggs (hernia) will certainly miss out for Fulham.

Swansea's Wilfried Bony had reason to celebrate during the international break as his Ivory Coast side booked their spot in Brazil next year with an aggregate win over Senegal.

Bony was an unused substitute in both legs but has scored three goals in his last two matches for Swansea.

Combining domestic and continental commitments has proved a challenge this season for Swansea, who are 13th but just two points above the relegation zone.

They have not won in over a month and will enter Saturday's fixture with just two triumphs since September 22.

Swansea goalkeeper Michel Vorm will return from suspension but Michu (ankle), Pablo Hernandez (thigh) and Garry Monk (knee) are all still sidelined.