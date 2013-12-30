The FourFourTwo Preview: Fulham vs West Ham

Although West Ham go into the game at Craven Cottage in poor form, their only win in 12 Premier League games coming against Fulham in November, the hosts perhaps have more to prove following a humiliating 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Hull City on Saturday.

That result kept Fulham in the drop zone - a point above West Ham - and head coach Rene Meulensteen will doubtless be demanding a response from a team that have won only two of their last 11 league games.

Meulensteen's men possess the worst defence in the division, having conceded 41 goals thus far, nine more than any other team.

However, experienced full-back John Arne Riise has underlined Fulham’s desire to bounce back from their embarrassment at the KC Stadium, which saw Hull score all six goals in the second half.

"When you pay a lot of money to come and watch your team get beaten like that, it's painful," said Riise.

"But I can assure the fans it’s painful for us as well. It hurts because to concede six in one half is tough to take.

"We have to bounce back because we have two important home games coming up against West Ham and (fellow strugglers) Sunderland (on January 11)."

Fulham head into the game having made an addition to their backroom staff, with the appointment of Ray Wilkins as assistant head coach on Monday.

West Ham drew 3-3 in an enthralling encounter with West Brom last time out, but will have been disappointed not to have taken all three points after leading twice.

The visitors have a growing list of injury concerns, with defender James Tomkins joining an array of absentees after picking up a groin injury against West Brom.

Striker Andy Carroll (foot) is still unavailable, along with James Collins (calf), Stewart Downing (Achilles) and Winston Reid (ankle).

Ricardo Vaz Te (shoulder) also remains on the sidelines, while midfielder Ravel Morrison (groin) and forward Mladen Petric (calf) are both doubts.

Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov has missed his side's last three games with a groin problem, but could return against West Ham.

Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg (ankle) and Philippe Senderos (groin) also sat out the Hull fixture, while Brede Hangeland remains absent with a back problem.