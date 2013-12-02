The FourFourTwo Preview: West Brom vs Man City

Manuel Pellegrini's men sit third in the Premier League and have enjoyed comprehensive 6-0 and 3-0 top-flight victories over Tottenham and Swansea City respectively in recent weeks.

In between those wins came a 4-2 success against Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League, with City having benefited from home comforts regularly this season.

It is on their travels that City have stalled, having won only once on the road in the Premier League all season - a 3-1 victory over West Ham in October.

Their last two away games in the Premier League, at Chelsea and Sunderland, have both yielded defeats, and defender Gael Clichy is keen for his team-mates to improve their league position by securing points on the road.

"You have to look at the positive side - even if we lost against Cardiff, Aston Villa and Sunderland away, we still managed to play better than the opposition," he told the club's official website.

"This is a new team with a new manager and new players and we are only going to get better.

"We are confident it will get better, hopefully starting on Wednesday at West Brom."

Sergio Aguero has three goals in his last three Premier League away games and West Brom will have their work cut out to keep the division's leading goalscorers quiet.

Steve Clarke's side are unbeaten in their last four home league games but come into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The history books are also in favour of the visitors, with City having won the sides' previous three meetings and scored seven goals.

West Brom have not beaten Wednesday's opponents in the league in their last seven attempts. Their last win against City came in December 2008 although West Brom went on to finish bottom of the table that season.

Clarke will be without suspended midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu although City have been handed a fitness boost, with captain Vincent Kompany in line to make a return to action after a thigh injury.