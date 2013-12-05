The FourFourTwo Preview: West Brom vs Norwich

Chris Hughton's visitors go into the game at the Hawthorns on the back of a dismal 5-1 defeat to a Luis Suarez-inspired Liverpool on Wednesday, a result that marked their eighth loss of the campaign.

Norwich sit only four points clear of the relegation following their poor start to the season, but can leapfrog West Brom if they secure all three points this weekend.

West Brom's home form has been far from impressive this season, with Steve Clarke's side winning just twice in the league in front of their home fans so far in 2013-14.

Clarke's men were beaten 3-2 by Manchester City in their previous outing, although it was a scoreline that flattered the hosts as they scored two late goals after Manuel Pellegrini's men had eased to a 3-0 lead in the second half.

West Brom will look to take heart from their spirited showing in the closing stages, although they harbour concerns over the fitness of a number of key players.

Striker Nicolas Anelka (groin) and winger Scott Sinclair (hamstring) are both doubts, while goalkeeper Ben Foster (foot) and midfielder George Thorne (knee) miss out.

The hosts' defensive options could also be limited, with Billy Jones' participation in question due to a knock that forced him to miss Wednesday's defeat, and Jonas Olsson sidelined through suspension.

Meanwhile, Norwich, who have conceded 18 goals in their last four road trips, still have a host of first-team players unavailable as they look to end their away-day woes.

Midfielders Robert Snodgrass (knee) and Anthony Pilkington (hamstring) both miss out, and striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel (toe) is expected to be absent until the visit of Swansea City on December 15.

Elliot Bennett (knee) remains out of action, as do Alexander Tettey and Mark Bunn (both ankle).