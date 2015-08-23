Fournier gives Lacazette tough love after jeers

Lyon coach Hubert Fournier did not have much sympathy for out-of-form striker Alexandre Lacazette, telling the 24-year-old "after last season expectations are higher".

Lacazette was booed when taken off just after the hour-mark in Lyon's 2-1 home loss to Rennes on Saturday, with the France international completing his third match without a goal this season.

The forward hurt his back in Lyon's first game of the season but has started both games since, coming off with around 30 minutes remaining each time.

With Lacazette having been linked with a move to the Premier League throughout the close-season - Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all reportedly keen on the marksman - Lyon's fans have been unimpressed with his start to the Ligue 1 campaign after his blistering form in 2014-15.

Lacazette scored 27 goals in 33 league games last term and even signed a contract extension earlier this month - although that appears to have meant little to the club's supporters.

"It's never easy to be booed," Fournier said.

"But he needs to acknowledge that after last season, expectations are higher. He didn't show the capacity to respond well, something we expect from the best player and Ligue 1 top scorer of last season."

Lyon's loss to Rennes means they have just four points from their opening three Ligue 1 games and have yet to taste victory at the Stade de Gerland this term.

"My team didn't perform well in a lot of areas," Fournier said.

"The way we move the ball from defence wasn't good because of Rennes' pressure. It cost us a goal.

"We responded well [with a goal]. But beyond that, there was a lack of enthusiasm and effort this afternoon. It wasn't an easy game. But we didn't show our value into the game."