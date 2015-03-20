Fournier insists Lyon not Ligue 1 title favourites

Fournier's men boast a two-point advantage over nearest rivals and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are a further two points clear of Marseille and six ahead of Monaco.

With nine games remaining – 10 for Monaco as they have a game in hand – the four-team tussle looks set to go the distance, but Fournier is taking little notice of the standings.

"We are not favourites any more than Paris, Marseille or even Monaco for the trophy," he said ahead of Saturday's home clash with Nice.

"Monaco can come back because they have a game in hand. We are at the same level as the others in that fight."

Although Nice find themselves scrapping at the opposite end of Ligue 1, Fournier is not allowing complacency to creep in.

He added: "It's going to be a dangerous game.

"We are going to face a team that desperately needs points. Nice are struggling against relegation.

"In our side unfortunately, a lot of players are missing. Some are suspended or not yet fit. We will have to decide the line-up knowing that. Our opponent will try everything they can. It's a complicated game, like any game we will have to play until the season is over."

Lyon were last crowned champions in 2008 - the last in a run of seven consecutive titles.