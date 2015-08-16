Fournier pleased with resilient Lyon

Hubert Fournier praised Lyon's battling display as they earned a late victory over Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

After their opening-round draw with Lorient, title contenders Lyon looked like going a second game without a goal until Claudio Beauvue grabbed his first for the club.

Lyon were far from their flowing best at Stade du Roudourou despite having Alexandre Lacazette and Mathieu Valbuena in the starting line-up, having to withstand plenty of pressure from Guingamp before Beauvue's 79th-minute winner.

"We were up against opponents who caused us problems with their direct style," said Fournier.

"We didn't create much ourselves but defensively we were strong, and we were pleased to get our centre-back pairing [Milan Bisevac and Samuel Umtiti] together again."

Beauvue refused to celebrate against the club he scored 17 goals for last season.

The 27-year-old added: "Guingamp for me is family – my supporters, my club, even if I am now a Lyon player.

"The goal will stick in my memory, but it is a strange feeling. I am sad for my old fans and teammates, and delighted to score for my new club.

"Out of respect for everyone at the Roudourou who supported me in the good and bad times, I didn't celebrate."