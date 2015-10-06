Fowler: I'd love to join Klopp at Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler says he would jump at the chance to work as a coach under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Klopp is one of the clear favourites to succeed Brendan Rodgers as manager at the club, after the former Swansea City boss was sacked following the 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday.

Fowler has admitted the chance to join the team under the ex-Borussia Dortmund coach or Carlo Ancelotti, another reported target, would be difficult to turn down.

"I'd love to be on the backroom staff. The club was a massive part of my life, and if that were to be the case, I'd absolutely love that," he said.

"He [Klopp] is a very good manager. Looking as an outsider, I was impressed with his performances for Dortmund.

"I like what I see, but it's the same with Carlo Ancelotti. I like the way they are with their teams.

"They play good football - the football they deserve at Liverpool."

Fowler accepts Rodgers paid the price for failing to deliver silverware during his three-year spell at Anfield but has rejected suggestions he should be considered a "failure".

"Brendan did okay. He never got us to what we wanted, which was to win the league, he came very close but I don't think he was a failure as such," the 40-year-old added.

"Football is a results business. If you're not winning leagues or cups, questions will be asked. But I liked him as a man, a manager."