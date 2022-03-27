FPL tips: King, Silva and Trossard lead list of shot hogs searching for goals

Searching for FPL players in goalscoring form is one way to fill your squad, but by looking at the players who are desperately trying to put the ball in the net you might just find a hidden gem.

By finding out which players have had the most shots since their last league goal (minimum 50 per cent of possible minutes and two goals) we can see who is desperately trying to end their goal drought.

Could one of these players be about to hit a purple patch?

Top of our list of goal-hungry players is Watford’s Joshua King, who has taken 25 shots since his last successful effort made it over the line.

King’s last goal came in gameweek 13 against Leicester, while just a few weeks earlier he bagged a hat-trick against Everton.

The £5.7m man is now owned by just 4.1 per cent of managers and ranks 13th for Threat among all forwards – while the Hornets face Liverpool and Manchester City in their next four games, might his low price and ownership convince some to give him a go?

City is where we head for our list’s number two guy – Bernardo Silva has had 24 shots since his last goal, and he could have a crucial impact on the title race should he rediscover the art.

The £7.1m midfielder last scored against King’s Watford in GW15, managing a brace and 15 FPL points as a result.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

At that stage Silva was on a run of five goals in five games, but he has been unable to add to his tally of seven goals this season since then.

Taking the bronze medal in our list is Brighton midfielder Leandro Trossard, who has chanced his luckless arm 20 times since his last goal.

The £5.9m Seagull has four goals so far this season, his last coming in GW19 against Brentford.

At just 1.3 per cent ownership, Trossard would make an excellent differential option if he was to start finding the net – a game against bottom side Norwich is next.

Two defenders of note are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger, who have taken 15 shots and 16 shots respectively since their last goal.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

The Liverpool right-back is better known for his assist ability, having provided 11 of them according to the FPL this term.

The £8.5m defender’s last goal came in GW17 against Newcastle, while he ranks first for Creativity among defenders and second for Threat.

The Reds meanwhile have won nine from nine in the league, registering seven clean sheets in that period – if he adds a goal or two between now and the end of the season, Trent might well find himself a two-time Premier League champion.

Rudiger’s Chelsea fell away in the title race but the Blues defender has been a decent performer in FPL terms this season with two goals and three assists.

Chelsea face Brentford and Southampton next, while the £6.1m defender ranks fifth for Threat among defenders.

Much like Rudiger, West Ham’s Michail Antonio has taken 16 shots since his last goal in the league, scoring against Crystal Palace in GW21.

(Nigel French/PA)

The £7.5m forward has eight goals and eight assists this term, but half of those came in the first three gameweeks of the season.

Since then Antonio has dipped in and out of form, ranking third for Threat among forwards – games against Everton, Brentford and Burnley next however could be the key to unlocking his goalscoring potential once again.