FPL tips: Norwich’s Krul leads list of unlikely differential candidates

Inspired FPL purchases can come from all corners of the league, with Tim Krul leading the way ahead of gameweek 33.

That’s according to our Transfer Score at least, which combines form, cost, ownership and fixture difficulty (FDR) to hint at which players might be worth backing.

So why is Norwich’s Krul catching the eye, and who else joins him?

Flying Dutchman

While Norwich look destined for a return to the Championship, goalkeeper Krul has emerged as a potential pearl for FPL bosses.

The Dutchman has 23 points from his last three appearances, including a 10-point haul in GW31 thanks to a clean sheet and four saves against Brighton.

At £4.5m Krul scores well for cost on our Transfer Score, while his 1.2 per cent ownership makes him a fine differential option.

The Canaries face Manchester United, Newcastle and Aston Villa next – while their Premier League status looks to be nearing an end, they have two clean sheets in their last two games.

Defend the Palace

They may have been defeated for the first time in five games at the weekend, but Crystal Palace’s defensive performances have propelled them into the top half of the PL.

Patrick Vieira’s side earned clean sheets against Wolves, Manchester City and Arsenal before their 2-1 defeat to Leicester, and one man whose stock has risen in that time is defender Joachim Andersen.

The Dane has returned 28 FPL points in his last four games, contributing two assists and three clean sheets in that time and pushing his Transfer Score to 75.

His low ownership and cost also make him an appealing option, while none of Palace’s remaining league games rate higher than three out of five for difficulty according to the FPL’s Fixture Difficulty Rating system.

Finding Timo

While Chelsea have enjoyed a decent season, forward Timo Werner has probably not been as influential as he’d have liked to have been.

However, his role in the Blues’ 6-0 dismantling of Southampton in GW32 has pushed his Transfer Score to 65 ahead of GW33.

Werner managed a brace and an assist for 15 FPL points against the Saints, his first double figures return of the term, while he also registered a huge Threat score of 115.

Low ownership due to a difficult season means Werner would be a fine differential option if he continued his recent form – Chelsea have scored 15 in their last five games meanwhile, and have two double gameweeks to look forward to.