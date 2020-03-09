FPL tips: Should you follow the trend and sell your Liverpool players?

After Liverpool lost their aura of invincibility in emphatic style at Watford, it appears some Fantasy Premier League managers have lost faith in the Reds.

Tens of thousands have responded to their 3-0 defeat at Vicarage Road by selling some of Jurgen Klopp’s prize players – but have they been hasty in making such decisions?

Here we take a look at the three Reds stars being sold like hot cakes, as well as a trio of midfielders that managers seem keen to offload.

Losing faith in Liverpool

(Adam Davy/PA)

Three Liverpool stars feature in the most-sold players of their position this week: Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson and Roberto Firmino.

Goalkeeper Alisson conceded five goals in two games before missing the 2-1 win against Bournemouth with a hip problem, but recorded 10 clean sheets in 11 games beforehand.

Furthermore, the FPL website expects the Brazilian to be back for Liverpool’s game against Everton next week – despite this, a net total of more than 25,000 managers have sold the goalie.

Liverpool certainly look more vulnerable having lost games in the FA Cup and Champions League as well as their shock defeat at Watford, and the fixture list isn’t going to get any easier.

Klopp’s side face trips to the Toffees, Manchester City and Arsenal as well as a home game against Chelsea in their final nine fixtures, and should the title be sown up with games to spare, fans may worry about a drop in intensity from the Anfield side.

Forward Firmino has been sold by a net total of more than 20,000 managers meanwhile, with no goals or assists in his last four league games.

His Threat scores have been passable, hitting scores of 30 regularly enough, but at £9.6m there are too many strikers to mention who are in better form for far less money.

So Alisson and Firmino might be worth selling, but one player who looks worth a gamble in the face of general sales is full-back Robertson.

The Scot also missed the Bournemouth win, which might be why a net total of more than 30,000 managers have dropped him, but the FPL website currently gives him a 75% chance of being available for the Everton game.

Further to that, Robertson’s Creativity scores have been encouraging, with a season-high score of 80.7 against West Ham recently.

The left-back (£7m) is also £0.8m cheaper than his colleague Trent Alexander-Arnold, and always has an assist in him.

Midfielders moved on

While Liverpool continue to cruise to the title – Watford defeat aside – FPL managers have demonstrated their ruthlessness in selling three of the league’s best midfielders.

Kevin De Bruyne is one of them, the Manchester City star being sold by a net total of more than 50,000 managers ahead of gameweek 30.

The Belgian missed his side’s defeat to Manchester United and is only 75% likely to play against Arsenal on Wednesday apparently, but his Creativity and Threat scores are as good as ever.

De Bruyne also has the pleasure of a potential game against the Gunners to come, who he registered his season’s best FPL score against (19 points) earlier in the campaign.

Keeping the midfielder in your side a little longer couldn’t hurt, could it?

(Nick Potts/PA)

Elsewhere, Leicester’s James Maddison has underwhelmed with no goals or assists in his last seven, while Wolves’ Adama Traore appears to have lost his mid-season shine with no goal contributions in his last five.

While the Foxes attempt to cling onto a Champions League place, Wolves are on their own European adventure in the Europa League – both players look too far off the pace to be a part of your squad as the season reaches its climax.