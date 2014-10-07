France call-up vindicates Lyon move, says Jallet

The 30-year-old chose to leave the Ligue 1 champions for Lyon at the end of last season after struggling to hold down a regular starting spot under Laurent Blanc.

Jallet's early season form with Lyon has impressed France coach Didier Deschamps and, with Mathieu Debuchy out with a long-term ankle injury, he is now targeting a regular place in the international side.

The full-back made his five appearances for France so far over a period of seven months ending in March 2013, but he has not featured since due to lack of football at club level.

His move to the Stade Gerland has paid immediate dividends with the call from Deschamps, and Jallet says that proves he was right to leave Paris.

"Let's just say I did not expect it [the call-up] right away," he told a media conference on Tuesday. "I left Paris for more playing time and why not compete to return to France.

"This arrived earlier than expected, I am happy. There are some circumstances that I could come back here with the Blues, including the injury to Mathieu (Debuchy).

"This proves that I took a good option leaving PSG."

France face Portugal in a friendly in Paris on Saturday with Jallet potentially coming up against Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and he is relishing the challenge ahead of him.

"This is a big challenge," he added. "This has happened to me to before to face him in a friendly at a match between PSG and Real Madrid.

"We know that it will not necessarily be an evening of pure fun, but if we manage to thwart his plans, we will be happy.

"Cristiano is an unpredictable player, he has qualities above the average, technically, physically.

"He is the best striker in the world, it's hard to stop him playing but if you do it, it will show that he is a human like everyone else."