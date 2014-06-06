France have reconciled with fans, says Giroud

France's 2010 FIFA World Cup campaign was blighted by reports of squad disharmony under the stewardship of Raymond Domenech, as the nation crashed out of the group stages with just one point following a woeful campaign.

Two years later, France were defeated in the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2012 by eventual winners Spain, having won just one of their four games amid further rumours of divisions in the squad.

That is in stark contrast to the French team that won the 1998 World Cup on home soil and Euro 2000.

And while Arsenal forward Giroud believes it is not right to dwell on past glories, he feels the players have the backing of the French public as they head to this year's World Cup.

"Yes (the fans still talk about the 1998 World Cup) because for the French people that will always be a fantastic memory," the striker told Arsenal's official website. "They're expecting a lot from us.

"We have shown them that we are better than one or two years ago. We have really reconciled with them because of our good results.

"We had bad memories from the World Cup and the last Euros, but they are behind us and 1998 is the past - you have to look forward. We have the support of the French people, so that is a good thing for us."